FIRE crews have been fighting, for a second time within two days, a fire in the disused derelict former Heavitree Road Police Station and court building in Exeter.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews fought a blaze lit with several seats of fire from 7.38pm on Monday, November 17, when seven fire crews fought the blaze.
Following that Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said a quarter of the property, described as being the courthouse wing of the former police station, was damaged by that fire.
Tonight, Thursday, November 20, fire crews were called to a fire in the former Police Station site.
Devon Alert, run by Devon County Council said at about 10pm: “There is a fire at the site of the former Police HQ and Courthouse on Heavitree Road, Exeter.
“Please take care when travelling through here and ensure windows are secured.”
It is unknown how many fire crew are at the scene.
Further details as we have them.
