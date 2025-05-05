FIREFIGHTERS from across Devon have been battling to contain a wildfire on Dartmoor for the past 18 hours.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue control took multiple calls reporting a large fire in the Cut Hill area of north-west Dartmoor yesterday (Sunday, May 4) at around 2.30pm.
Three appliances were initially mobilised from Okehampton, Hatherleigh and North Tawton, along with a water bowser from Exeter’s Danes Castle station and a wildfire support officer. Okehampton also took the decision to deploy their All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and 4x4 unit.
“While on route to the incident, the Hatherleigh crew confirmed large amounts of smoke issuing from the moor and a second ATV from Tavistock was mobilised,” said a spokesman from DSFRS
“Once the Hatherleigh appliance arrived at the rendezvous point crews proceeded towards fire using an ATV to gain better observations on the scene and confirmed a fire front measuring approximately one mile and requested a further two ATV's which were sent from Bovey Tracey and Middlemoor, along with a drone from our USAR station.”
Due to the remote location fire crews has difficulty in accessing the scene and by 5.30pm the fire front was measuring nearly two miles.
“Additional crews were mobilised through the early evening and liaised with Dartmoor rangers at the scene to observe the fire and ascertain current size of fire front,” continued the spokesman.
“An incident command unit (ICU) was sent from Totnes with a crew from Buckfastleigh to support them along with a 4x4 from Princetown, a welfare unit from Ivybridge and two relief appliances from Chagford and Princetown. A helicopter from the National Police Air Service also attended to provide aerial support.”
In the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 5) additional relief crews from Moretonhampstead and Yelverton were sent to the fire with crews carrying out a watching brief from two strategic locations.
Two more relief fire appliances from Tavistock and Crediton arrived at the scene at 8am this morning and an incident command unit also in attendance to relieve the ICU from Totnes.
“Crews have confirmed the fire is still burning and in the predicted direction,” added the spokesman.
“The 4x4 from Princetown has been remobilised to assist with access on the moor and following a multi-agency meeting early this morning two ATV's from Tavistock and Bovey Tracey have also been remobilised to access and extinguish the fire.”
The incident is still ongoing and the public have been asked to stay clear of the area.