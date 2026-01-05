FIREFIGHTERS from Torrington, Hatherleigh and Specialist Rescue vehicles from Exeter were sent to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision involving a tractor and a car on a country lane near Ashreigney.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received a telephone call about the incident at 10.27am on Monday, January 5.
One person was rescued from the car by firefighters using road traffic collision equipment and small tools.
The casualty was left in the care of on scene paramedics.
The vehicle and scene were made safe by fire crews and the incident was handed over to the Police.
