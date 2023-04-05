DEVON and Cornwall Police is working with partners and local residents to make potential locations in the counties unattractive to organisers of raves (also called unlicensed music events or UMEs).
The force says that Bank Holiday weekends see an increase in the possibility of a rave in Devon and Cornwall, with Easter and the King’s Coronation Bank Holidays in particular being attractive dates.
The force adds: “Uniformed and plain clothes officers are regularly patrolling areas which have been identified as possible targets of rave organisers and officers are also working with farmers and landowners to secure sites and make them unsuitable locations.
“We know the misery raves can cause to nearby residents, with loud music keeping people awake for hours on end. It also has a significant impact on livestock and wildlife, and often participants leave the land badly damaged.
“We would like to encourage our local communities, including farmers and landowners, to take proactive and pre-emptive measures to help target harden their land and open spaces and secure their property to make it an unattractive option for organisers.”
It says these measures can be as simple as ensuring padlocks on gateways are serviceable, broken fences or open gateways are closed and any buildings are properly secured.
“Members of the public can also help us by being our eyes and ears and report any of the following signs in their local area:
• An unusual increase in road traffic in rural areas
• Social media activity advertising the rave and its location
• Vehicles carrying sound equipment
• Large gatherings of people in unusual areas (for example farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings) late at night.”
A police spokesperson said: “If they see this, they should call us on 101 or, if they see organisers setting up equipment, 999.
“People can also anonymously report observations to CrimeStoppers either via its website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
“Our aim is to deter organisers of unlicensed music events from choosing locations within Devon and Cornwall due to the noise and disruption they cause to both people and wildlife in the area.”