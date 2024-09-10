POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in Okehampton.
The incident took place outside Waitrose on School Way between 4.15pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27.
A 15-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by another girl aged under 18 and a member of the public stepped in and stopped the assault.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
“Investigating officers are keen to hear from the member of the public who stopped the assault, as well as anybody else who may have witnessed it,” a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said.
If you saw what happened or know anything about it, telephone police on 101 or get in touch with the force online quoting crime reference 50240217392.