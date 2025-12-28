THREE fire crews from North Tawton, Okehampton and Torrington fought a property fire in Hatherleigh during the afternoon of Sunday, December 28.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue were called to attend at 2.06pm and on arrival crews confirmed smoke issuing from a first floor bedroom.
A Fire Service supporting officer also attended.
Crews used one hose reel jet one main jet and two sets of breathing apparatus to fight the fire.
A thermal imaging camera was used to check that the fire was out.
Police also attended and the ambulance service was also made aware of the incident.
The crews stood down at about 5.30pm and the bedroom was 20% damaged by fire.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.