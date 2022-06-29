Accessible loos for Okehampton community group

An equine therapy session at Made-Well, which now has the funding for its Changing Places toilet.

Okehampton community group Made-Well announced last week that it had received National Lottery funding of over £49,000 which will allow it to install an accessible toilet.

The announcement concludes a four-year fundraising campaign which began in 2018 to install an accessible toilet at Made-Well for those people who struggle to use standard toilets after Made-Well members pointed out that there was no such facility available.

Laura Feaver from Made-Well said: ‘Made-Well now have the funds to install a CPT and are celebrating all that the campaign has achieved to date thanks to the dedicated support of all our incredible campaigners. A big shout out to our supporters who have donated to this project.

‘There were many challenges along the way. The coronavirus pandemic, insufficient funds and the economic crisis were just some of the barriers faced.

‘Due to the hard work and dedication of the Made-Well team, who never gave up despite many obstacles, Made-Well have now secured the funding needed to purchase the CPT.’

The community group, which provides opportunities for disabled people, will now work towards putting in a Changing Places toilet (CPT) which will mean that a larger accessible toilet space will be available with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

The group hopes that by providing such a space it will improve accessibility and ensure services are fully inclusive, improve opportunities for people with disabilities to access social, educational and leisure activities, increase independence and improve quality of life and remove barriers to inclusion.

In March 2022 the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities awarded £40,000 to West Devon Borough Council to support the installation of Changing Places at Made-Well.

But Made-Well continued its quest to raise the remainder of the funds required. The total project will cost in excess of £90,000.

The National Lotterry funding of £49,060 will now mean that Made-Well will be able to cover the costs of the installation.

Over 250,000 people in the country need these facilities to enable them to get out and about and enjoy the day-to-day activities many people take for granted.