Dolton CofE Primary School hosted a celebratory assembly last Friday (January 19), which was attended by local MP Sir Geoffrey Cox, as the schools become two of less than 100 across the UK to achieve an ACE Quality Mark award.
Headteacher for Dolton CofE Primary School and the Clinton CofE Primary School in Merton, Samantha Drew (pictured right), said: “I am really proud of our prestigious achievement. Everything we believe here is about underpinning that firm foundation for the children based on character so that they can go off into the world and be confident flourishing adults and inspiring change-makers.”
All members of staff praised the children for their hard work, upholding the schools’ key values - civic, moral, intellectual and performance - and giving the ACE inspector a tour of the schools during his visit.
“They are all amazing and I’m very proud of them,” added Mrs Drew.
Dolton’s primary school will hang the the ACE plaque, given in honour of its achievement on an exterior wall for all to see.
Dolton and Merton’s primary schools are part of the Alumnis Multi Academy Trust, which runs a total of nine schools, all of which have achieved an ACE Quality Mark award.
For more information about ACE, visit: www.character-education.org.uk.