Adopt animal and help charity
Subscribe newsletter
MADE-WELL is offering supporters who enjoy coming along to spend time with its many creatures at its centre near Hatherleigh the chance to ‘adopt’ their favourite.
Those taking up the charity’s offer to ‘adopt an animal’, paying monthly for the privilage to support its valuable work, will receive an adoption certificate and perks to include an invitation to come along to the meet their chosen animal as a VIP on ‘meet the animal’ days.
Made-Well’s animals include everything from ponies to hens.
‘By adopting an animal for yourself or sharing in the joy of giving the gift to a loved one, you are helping us improve our animals’ enrichment as well as helping towards their upkeep and care,’ said a charity spokesperson.
The charity, based at West Fishleigh Farm near Hatherleigh, offers meaningful actvities for those with learning and other disabilities on a site which includes gardens and farm areas, including a livestock barn, where those visiting the centre can take part in equine therapy sessions with the ponies are held. There is also a farm shop where produce grown on the site is sold.
Find out more at www.made-well.co.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |