Adopt some feathery friends
You could help to save hens from slaughter by adopting them from a charity rehoming event in South Zeal this August.
By adopting hens, you’ll not only be saving their life but also potentially finding your new best friend. Because, just like dogs and cats, pet hens make great companions; they’ll give you cuddles, follow you around the garden, sit on your lap and listen to your worries.
The rehoming event is being held by the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT), who save around 50,000 hens from slaughter every year, on Saturday, August 13.
Jane Howorth MBE, founder of the BHWT, said: ‘Adopting chickens is one of the most joyful, life-enriching, and feel-good things you can do. Not only do you get a warm, cosy glow from directly making an impact on the hens’ lives, but you also get a loving, affectionate pet, that will lay you delicious fresh eggs.’
If you’d like to welcome some feathery friends into your life, you need to register with the BHWT by Thursday, August 11.
The charity doesn’t charge a fee but asks for a donation to cover adoption costs and hen welfare campaigning work, such as veterinary and education programmes.
To register your interest or for more information, visit: https://www.bhwt.org.uk/hen-adoption/, or call: 01884 860084.
