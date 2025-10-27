A one-legged Royal Marine whose adventures inspire countless young people is seeking to conquer the highest peak in Africa.
Record-breaking Atlantic rower and former marine Lee Spencer is sticking to dry land for his latest challenge to support the recovery of military veterans, serving military personnel and emergency response staff.
Lee and his daughter Harriet, a mental health nurse, have today (Tuesday, October 28) started climbing the highest mountain in Africa, Mount Kilimanjaro.
As if climbing a mountain is not hard enough, it will prove extra hard for Lee because he wears a prosthetic leg and had problems with a badly-fitting version which hampered his training. He has now overcome this for the major expedition.
Lee and Harriet are raising funds for the Rock2Recovery charity which supports the mental health and wellbeing of veterans, serving members of the armed forces and emergency service personnel.
The peak is 5,895 metres high and the pair will be travelling through cultivated land, rainforest, moorland, Alpine desert and arctic summit over the next week. They hope to reach the summit next Monday morning, November 3.
Lee said: “It has been on our bucket list for quite a few years and when the opportunity to do it with Rock2Recovery came up, we both jumped at it.
“It’s a brilliant chance to do something amazing and raise money for a great charity that is close to my heart.”
Founded by former Royal Marines, Rock2Recovery offers one-to-one coaching to help individuals recover from stress and trauma.
The charity has a proven track record in getting serving police officers off long-term sick leave and back into frontline service.
It also saves the lives of those that are facing unbearable levels of stress and trauma.
Lee added: “Climbing Kilimanjaro with one leg is challenging in itself, but I have been concentrating on just getting to the start line and then giving it my best shot.
“I have just recently in the last two weeks, managed to get a better fitting prosthetic and I’m confident that come the early hours of Monday, I will be standing on the roof of Africa with my daughter.”
He emphasised the trip has been paid for by him and his daughter – therefore, every penny donated goes directly to Rock2Recovery.
Any donations can be made at this link. https://sportsgiving.co.uk/sponsor/activity/r2r-goes-to-kili-october-2025/lee-harriet
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.