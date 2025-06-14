All the fun of the fair came to Buckland Monachorum for its annual celebration at the weekend.

The annual event on Saturday (June 14) drew hundreds of people from across West Devon to enjoy a wide range of community entertainment, including morris dancers, the Plymouth Pipe Band, The Gables animal rescue dog show, Buckland Scouts, Buckland Drama Group, the school and a six-mile cross country race called the Buckland Bounder.

The church bell tower was also open for visitors to climb to the top for an amazing view to help raise funds.

More than 140 runners took part in the race, the largest-ever entry. The route had to be changed due to flooding along the River Walkham. The first runners home were Josh Blake 32min 33.50sec and Andy Connor Andy 34min 40sec.

Tamar Trails Running Club members concentrating on the tricky muddy route of the Buckland Bounder cross-country race as part of Buckland Monachorum Fair. ( Tindle )

A Tamar Trails Running Club member crossing the finish line of the Buckland Bounder. ( Tindle )

The Buckland Bounder cross-country race had its biggest entry as part of the village fair. ( Tindle )

A Bere Alston Trekker treads carefully through woodland during the Buckland Bounder cross-country race, part of the village fair. ( Tindle )

A raffle stall among the traditional attractions at Buckland Summer Fair. ( Tindle )

Two smart members of Buckland Scouts on their stall at the village summer fair. ( Tindle )

Proud dog owners entered their pets in Buckland Fair dog show, run by the animal rescue centre Gables. ( Tindle )

Buckland Fair included a stirring performance by Plymouth Pipe Band. ( Tindle )

Buckland Fair included a plant sale by the village drama group. ( Tindle )

Buckland Village Fair staged its own recreated 'village green' under cover – though the rain stayed away most of the time. ( Tindle )