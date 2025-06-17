Families are invited to enjoy a free community fun and information day in Tavistock this Saturday, June 21 between 10am-4pm while meeting the people who keep us all safe every day.
Tavistock Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Debbie Hollinson has organised the town’s first multi-agency day on Bedford Square and Guildhall car park to give local people and visitors a chance to meet public sector agencies and charities keeping communities safe.
Included will be police search dogs (who detect missing people, offenders, explosives and drugs), fire and ambulance services, Dartmoor rangers, Dartmoor search and rescue volunteers, the RSPCA, Tavistock Street Pastors and The Big Issue.
Police will also have their CCTV van and their knife-detection arch, showcasing how technology assists with policing.
