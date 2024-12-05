The Met Office have updated their yellow weather warning to Amber as 70mph winds are likely to hit Devon on Saturday.
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
The period of “very strong winds” are a result of Storm Darragh as it moves from the west to the east of the country.
The Met Office have warned that flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life.
There may also be damage to buildings, longer journey times and road closures.
As of publication, the rest of the week are still yellow weather warnings.