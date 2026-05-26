Amended plans for 68 new homes in Lifton have been submitted following safety concerns about the safety of ponds proposed as part of the drainage strategy in the original application.
Lifton parish councillors raised serious concerns over the safety of the proposed construction of two attenuation ponds at the Saxon Meadows site where Wain Homes are constructing homes (App/3855/24/ARM).
One attenuation pond has already been built on the site, but councillors have argued that the single-bar boundary fence around it would not stop residents entering the water.
Planning consultants have now submitted plans to West Devon Borough Council removing the two proposed attenuation ponds in favour of an underground tank and other sustainable drainage measures, such as permeable paving, rain gardens and drainage planters.
They said: “The ponds have been removed due to engineering challenges and viability considerations.”
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