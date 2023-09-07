POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash on the B3212 left a biker with life threatening injuries.
A police spokesperson said: 'Officers were called at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, September 6, following the collision involving a Blue Suzuki GSXR1300R Hayabusa, which was part of a group of motorcycles riding between Princetown and Yelverton.
'Following the collision, the rider, a man in his 50s from Plymouth, was taken to Derriford Hospital with life threatening injuries.
'The road was closed whilst a forensic investigation was carried out by the Roads Policing Team and Forensic Collision Investigators.'
It was re-opened at around 3.55am this morning, Thursday.
'If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 946 of 6/9/23.'