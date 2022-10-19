The council’s head of development management practice Patrick Whymer, deciding the application under delegated powers, went on to say that the ‘proposal fails to maximise the efficient use of land on a site that could accommodate more dwellings to make a more cohesive development’ and that ‘insufficient information has been submitted to justify the dwelling in an area where there are likely to be impacts on trees and hedgerows’.This refusal followed objections from residents. One wrote: ‘The area where the proposed propert is to be built is an area where there are numerous wildlife animals including deer, owls, badgers, foxes and bats and I feel that their existence will be affected by this construction. The style of the property is not in keeping with the village. It looks more like a holiday chalet than a permanent residence.’