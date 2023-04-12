Gemma said ‘Since we opened the cafe we have discovered lots of people we would like to support and single parents are on the list.Speaking personally, my mum used to go to a support group when we were younger and she said it was a lifeline for her. I thought why not? We couldn’t see anything that was running in Okehampton at the moment. We started this Saturday morning and we didn’t hav anybody come and now the schools are back, hopefully it will pick up.’