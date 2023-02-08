AN application has been submitted for permission in principle to build 60 homes in Okehampton on a ‘no man’s land’ piece of land between two housing estates.
Leander Developments Ltd have submitted an application, 4440/22/OPA, for the develoment on land off Radford Way. The proposal is for mixture of housing ranging in size from one to four bedrooms, the mixture to be decided at a later date.
The development site is the remaining piece of land to be developed between Exeter Road and Crediton Road, surrounded by housing on all sides. It will link onto Kellands Lane on one side, with pedestrian access, and with a roadway on the other side on to Radford Way. A statement submitted with the appliction state that the site can be accessed from Radford Way and Kellands Lane and it is currently ‘undeveloped grassland’.
Also among current applications to West Devon Borough Council is a proposal for outline planning permission for an agricultural worker’s dwelling at Higher Clamoak, near Bere Ferrers , 2894/22/OPA. The application by George Hillson proposes removing a caravan currently on the site, overlooking the River Tamar, and replace it with the worker’s dwelling. There are already modern farm buildings to the east. A heritage report, prepared by Nils White of Heritage Consultancy, admitted the new building would be visible, in its position overlooking the River Tamar in the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, but added that its modest size meant it would not be obtrusive.
‘The open outlook of the site means that it is visible from settlements across the Tamar, particularly Cargreen and Salter Mill, and would therefore affect the setting of these to some extent. Nevertheless, the proposed development is not considered to affect the characteristics which define the cultural and historic significance of the landscape. Given the diminutive nature of the proposal, the existing use of the site and the gradual evolution of the surrounding area over time, the principle of development appears reasonable.’
Other planning applications to West Devon Borough Council include:
