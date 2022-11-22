A FAMILY near Highampton who are successfully building up their dairy farm have applied for planning permission to build a permanent home for a farm worker on their land.
Lisa and Peter Hill have a dairy herd at Lower Venton Farm, farming with their son Shaun.
They bought the farm last year and have been operating as a dairy farm since then, starting with temporary accommodation on the site and are now asking West Devon Borough Council for permission to build a permanent home, necessary to allow the herd to be be milked each day and to have someone on hand should problems arise.
A statement by planning agent Jo Maynard, in support of the application, said: ‘The applicants purchased a Lower Venton Farm which comprises of farmland and agricultural buildings in 2021 and have since obtained consent for a temporary worker’s dwelling.
‘The applicants farm the holding as a dairy enterprise with their son Shaun, have an essential need for living accommodation. Following a profitable first year and having analysed their profit and loss for this year the applicants have demonstrated a viable business and thus are submitting an application for a permanent dwelling to provide necessary accommodation for the holding.’
The proposed house is clad in oak, with the house and the garage in an L shape linked by a glass conservatory. The house would share the farm’s access to the road which passes the gate, between Venton Cross and Lewmoor Bridge. Comments are invited on the application, 2947/22/OPA, via the planning section of the WDBC website by December 17.
Meanwhile, in Gulworthy parish, an application has been submitted for retrospective permission for a chalet bungalow. This has been built instead of a bungalow whose designs were aready approved by WDBC back in 2019. The application states: ‘The new house will be much more energy efficient so energy consumption over the lifetime of the building will be greatly reduced.’ The application is 2296/22/FUL, Morewell Down Bungalow at Morwellham.
Other planning applications to WDBC include:
Fell ash tree diseased due to ash dieback, permission needed because it has a Tree Protection Order, Telephone Exchange, Victoria Road, Hatherleigh – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223983
Planning permission and and Listed Building Consent to install solar panels on barn roof, Shilstone Farm, Exbourne – http://apps.westdevon.gov.uk/PlanningSearchMVC/Home/Details/223862