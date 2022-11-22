Meanwhile, in Gulworthy parish, an application has been submitted for retrospective permission for a chalet bungalow. This has been built instead of a bungalow whose designs were aready approved by WDBC back in 2019. The application states: ‘The new house will be much more energy efficient so energy consumption over the lifetime of the building will be greatly reduced.’ The application is 2296/22/FUL, Morewell Down Bungalow at Morwellham.