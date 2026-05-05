The Army in the South West has welcomed Colonel James Bird this year as the new director of the famous Ten Tors Challenge.
This will not be Colonel Bird's first experience of the event. In 2017, he was part of a team of serving soldiers who took on the challenge to see how tough it really was. He will assume the position upon taking up his post as Commander of the Joint Military Command South West (JMC SW).
He said: “There are many amazing aspects to the Ten Tors, but none more impressive than the dedication and determination of the youth participants. I was seriously impressed with their map reading and ability to put miles behind them over arduous terrain and challenging conditions.
"I wish everyone contributing to the event the very best of luck. I'm really looking forward to seeing your hard work, determination, and commitment rewarded over the course of the weekend.
“And I’d like to extend my thanks to the many agencies, blue light services and volunteers who make the event a success."
Colonel Bird was commissioned into the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in 2000 and has extensive operational experience worldwide, including Northern Ireland and three tours of Afghanistan. He comes to his new appointment at Headquarters South West following his role as Deputy Commander of a US Joint Task Force, with a remit across 19 countries and a specific focus on the Middle East.
The Ten Tors Challenge is one of the biggest outdoor adventure events for young people in Britain today. In total, 2,400 young people aged between 14 and 19 will take part in Ten Tors, with a further 400 young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) participating in the Jubilee and Granite Challenges.
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