A Sticklepath auctioneer has described how a seemingly normal house clearance took an unexpected turn when several unexploded bombs were discovered in a drawer.
Tim Penrose, the owner of Dartmoor Auctions, detailed how he received a package of military artefacts retrieved from the Exeter residence. Upon examination by a specialist from the Special Air Service (SAS), it was determined that the items were actually World War One-era bombs.
Mr Penrose, one of only four individuals today who have served as SAS funeral directors, reported that the Royal Navy and Army bomb disposal unit responded swiftly to the incident. They carefully removed the bombs to a safe location for disarming.
"It doesn't get much better than that down here," Mr. Penrose said. He added that his colleagues were thrilled to have the opportunity to sit in the bomb disposal van and test out the blue lights.