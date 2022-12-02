West Devon Borough Council has been given a clean bill of health by external auditors, Grant Thornton LLP, who have now issued an unqualified opinion on the Council’s Accounts.
The council will be one of the first few councils in Devon to have its Annual Accounts and Audit signed off.
Grant Thornton made specific reference to the high quality of the work and accounting records by the Council’s finance team with very few adjustments to the draft accounts as a result of the audit. They stated that this reflects favourably in comparison to other Councils.
This means the Council’s financial statements were properly prepared in accordance with the Accounting Code of Practice and give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Council and its income and expenditure for the year.
There was praise too for the positive and constructive approach the Council made to the annual audit and inspection with audit queries being responded to in a quick and efficient manner. The audit work was completed through a hybrid approach, with a mixture of on-site and remote work during July to November, with a significant amount of time being invested by Council staff.
Cllr Kevin Ball, Chairman of the Council’s Audit and Governance Committee, welcomed the report. He said: “This is a very positive endorsement of the way in which West Devon operates and looks after its finances. The Council has a strong reputation for its financial management over the years.
“The audit and inspection is testimony to the Members and Officers of the Council who work hard as a team to provide the very best for the people of West Devon. The annual external audit is one of a very few external measures of the Council’s financial probity and systems of control and the Council is proud to receive such a positive external audit report.
“I would also like to say a special thank you to the finance team for their continued hard work and diligence. ”
The review was carried out by Grant Thornton UK LLP who are part of a global network of independent audit, tax and advisory firms who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Grant Thornton will be completing their work on the Council’s Value for Money (VFM) arrangements by February 2023 and will issue their Auditor’s Annual Report.
They have already concluded that as part of their work so far they have considered whether there were any risks of significant weakness in the Council’s arrangements for securing economy, efficiency and effectiveness in its use of resources. They stated that they have not identified any risks of significant weakness.
At the same Audit Committee meeting, the Council also received praise from the Devon Audit Partnership (the Council’s internal auditors) for way in which it administered the business grants during the COVID pandemic.
Cllr Chris Edmonds, Deputy Leader and Hub Member for Resources said: “It is particularly impressive that the COVID 19 Business Grants has been given an audit opinion of ‘Substantial assurance’ by the Council’s Internal Auditors. The Borough Council administered these business grants on behalf of the Government and paid out over 6,000 business grants and £33.5million of Government funding.
The Council had to administer these ‘at pace’, with the appropriate due diligence and fraud checks in place and with very limited resources - so to receive the highest rating on the internal audit of this process, is to be highly commended and I thank all of the many Council staff involved in that process.”