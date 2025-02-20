A 12-hour stint of strong Sunday winds and heavy rain has been forecast by the Met Office.
The yellow warning issued by the Exeter-based forecaster covers a large part of Devon and comes into force from 6am on Sunday, February 23 and lasts until 6pm.
Strong winds are forecast, as well as heavy rain, which could result in localised flooding, the Met Office is warning.
Devon can expect delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, interruption to bus and train services and the possible short term loss of power, the Met Office has said.
Gusts of between 50mph and 60mph per hour are forecast, with as much as 70mph strong winds in exposed areas, with a broad band of occasionally heavy rain lastly between nine and 12 hours.