TWO tourists say their holiday in Devon was ruined after they saw ‘baying hounds’ from a hunt chasing a fox across Dartmoor.
They said the pack of between 15 and 20 hounds also ran across a B-road, causing traffic to grind to a halt.
The incident, that happened last month, has been reported to Devon and Cornwall Police.
They believe the fox got away on this occasion, after the hounds got held up by the traffic. Some also got caught up in a barbed wire fence, while attempting to cross the road in pursuit of the fox.
The women say they now fear visiting the area again because of the barbaric nature of what they saw.
Chasing and killing foxes with hounds was made illegal with the introduction of the Hunting Act 2004.
Karen said: ‘It looked so horrendous and cruel and made me see Dartmoor in a whole new light.
‘The incident opened my eyes to how hunts are still chasing and killing foxes despite the ban.
‘I love the countryside but this hunt looked so brutal and unnecessary and it really makes me think twice about returning to Dartmoor.’
Emma Judd, head of campaigns and communications at the League Against Cruel Sports, added: ‘This shocking incident goes against everything Dartmoor National Park stands for in terms of conserving and enhancing wildlife.
‘It ties in with our figures, which show Devon is a hunting hot spot with hunts involved in both the suspected illegal fox hunting and incidents in which they are wreaking havoc on rural communities.
‘Now hunts are alienating potential tourists who will no longer be interested in visiting one of the county’s most popular attractions.
‘It’s time for change and for hunting to end on our national parks.
‘It’s time for hunting laws to be strengthened and for fox hunting to be ended once and for all.’
The incident was reported to the League Against Cruel Sports Animal Crimewatch service, which offers the public the chance to report animal crime.
