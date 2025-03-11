The National Trust aims to reopen the Devil’s Cauldron at Lydford Gorge by the end of March after a mudslide.
The deepest river gorge in the South West experienced high levels of flooding after stormy weather hit West Devon last week.
The popular Devil’s Cauldron trail must now be assessed and worked on to ensure it is safe for visitors.
The National Trust announced on their website: “Due to a recent mudslide, the Devil's Cauldron trail, orchard and Lyd link path are not currently open. The area will remain closed while it is made safe, we hope to reopen by the end of March.”
The waterfall trail, waterfall tea-room and toilets are still open for the time being.