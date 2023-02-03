Children’s Hospice South West Belstone and Area Friends’ Group will be holding its popular Snowdrop Sunday on February 12 at Andrews Corner, Skaigh Lane.
Andrews Corner is a garden situated at the northern edge of Dartmoor and is home to a wide range od plants including over 100 types of snowdrop.
The garden has been open to the public since 1972 under the National Garden Scheme through which over 3,500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands are opened throughout the year to raise money for nursing and health charities across the country.