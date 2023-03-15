Belstone Village Hall will host a fundraising evening this Saturday (March 25) to raise money for two Okehampton groups.
Belstone residents have been invited to an evening of horse racing, live music, dancing and food and drink to raise money for Okehampton Men in Sheds and the Tor Support Services, which offers mental health support to children in the Okehampton area.
Men in Sheds is a national organisation that provides spaces for retired men to socialise and get involved in the community to avoid problems of loneliness.
Doors will open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start.