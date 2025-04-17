THE new Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, has led his first Maundy Thursday Chrism Eucharist service at Exeter Cathedral.
The service gets its name from the Chrism oils, used for anointing the sick and for baptism.
Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, centre, during the Maundy Thursday Chrism Eucharist service at Exeter Cathedral. (Cassie Long)
They were blessed by Bishop Mike during the service, before being distributed to priests to use in their parishes throughout the year.
The clergy who attended the Chrism Service at Exeter Cathedral. (Cassie Long)
The Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, laughing with other clergy after the Chrism Service. (Cassie Long)
The Chrism Eucharist is the biggest annual gathering of clergy and Licensed Lay Ministers from across Devon.
During the service they are invited to renew their ministry vows, along with Devon's bishops.