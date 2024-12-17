Bishop Mike Harrison has recently taken on his new role as the Bishop of Exeter, and he is embracing the opportunity with enthusiasm.
In an exclusive interview he shared his love for Devon and highlighted his wishes for the new role:
“Devon has a lot going on. I'm here to serve and promote the common good. I've been meeting with a lot of really creative and committed people in different charities like the Devon Community Foundation.”
Bishop Harrison aims to recognise the work of his predecessors but is eager to carve out his own approach to the challenges Devon faces. He has identified particular areas he would like to work towards improving such as poverty, transportation, housing, and employment.
His goal is to collaborate with others to make a positive impact across Devon, ensuring that churches are also enabled to flourish and thrive.
One of the unexpected challenges he faces is the vastness of the territory he oversees.
“I didn't expect it to be so large, it takes a long time to get from one place to the next. The differences between North Devon and South are significant whether that's socioeconomic or cultural.
“The variety and diversity of the county has been something that intellectually I understood but realising it in terms of my day-to-day involvement has been a bit of a surprise.”
Bishop Harrison also shared a heartfelt Christmas message: “The Christmas message for me is the good news of Jesus coming among us which just speaks a God who is looking for us, who loves us, who wants to be in relationship with us and who is leading us to be our best selves in and with God.”
Bishop Harrison's commitment to his new role reflects a deep desire to foster community and promote goodwill, especially during this season of giving and reflection. His leadership promises to bring a positive focus on the issues facing Devon and its residents.