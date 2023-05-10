Bob Hines has been re-elected as chairman of the Okehampton and District Men’s Probus Club. Members usually only serve one year as chairman, but Bob manfully carried out duties during the covid pandemic, keeping in touch with all members, so he was a popular choice. Men’s Probus meet on alternative Mondays in the Drill Hall at Okehampton Conservative Club and new members are always welcome.
Bob Hines re-elected as Okehampton Men's Probus Club chairman
Monday 15th May 2023 4:00 pm
