Bondleigh artist’s secret sculpture to be unveiled after 14 years
The piece is part of a series of profile reliefs portraying Britain’s reigning monarchs since the racecourse was founded in 1711 during the reign of Queen Anne (1665-1714), but as part of his commission Mr Sinclair agreed not to unveil the Queen’s image until after her death.
The reliefs of Queen Anne, Kings George I, II, III, IV, V and VI, William IV, Queen Victoria and Edward VII currently hang in the Royal Box and the Elizabeth is set to join them shortly.
He said: ‘Royal protocol dictated that her bas-relief image was not allowed to be revealed to the public until her reign ended. It will be an honour to see the late HM Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait in its rightful place in due course.
‘It was an honour and a privilege to work on a project as esteemed as this. I love history, so having the opportunity to work closely with Royal Mint to replicate the original coins was brilliant.’
Mr Sinclair carried out extensive research in hid quest to create true to life reliefs, working alongside the Royal Mint as he studied original drawings of the coins distributed during each monarch’s reign.
His favourite relief to make was that of George III who, explained Mr Sinclair, had a particularly small head in proportion to the rest of his body making it an anatomical challenge to sculpt correctly.
At the time of the commission, Mr Sinclair was also asked to create the royal coat of arms which can be seen on the outside of the Royal Box at Ascot.
This, he said was a particular challenge to create and hang due to the size of the scuplture and the height at which they were working.
Queen Elizabeth was Britain’s longest reigning monarch with just over 70 years on the throne. The country celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June this year in honour of her achievement.
Her funeral was held last month on September 19 and was broadcast across the world. She is buried in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.
