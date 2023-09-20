West Devon Borough Council is to consult on its scheme helping its most vulnerable residents pay their council tax bills.
Members of the council's hub committee agreed to hold a consultation for WDBC's Council Tax Reduction Scheme consultation for 2024/25 at its hub committee meeting yesterday (19 September).
The scheme is reviewed each year to provide support for residents on a low income with paying their council tax.
With the ongoing cost of living crisis, the borough council believes it is still essential to provide additional financial support to some of the most vulnerable across West Devon.
The targeted consultation asks residents and partner authorities to have their say on the proposed changes to the Council Tax Reduction Scheme for 2024/25.
The proposals will provide additional support to self-employed residents and those who have a disability or health condition which affects how much they can work.
This will make sure that over 455 individuals, or families, will have the extra financial support they need. The borough council has costed the total amount for the proposed changes as £164,825 with their share of the cost (11%) being £18,131.
The rest being paid by each of the other bodies who combine together to create the combined total of the council tax, such as Devon County Council, the police and Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue servoce/
West Devon Borough Council’s Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, Cllr Tony Leech, said: “It’s important that we get the views of our residents and partners on this consultation each year to make sure that everyone is happy with our proposals. It’s a difficult time financially and we need to make the best choices with limited resources. In our minds, the wellbeing of our most vulnerable residents is of the utmost importance and we will always do whatever we can to help them financially to make ends meet.”
The targeted consultation will run from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, November 12..