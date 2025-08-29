A free concert is being staged by Tavistock-based Stannary Brass Band (SBB) and anyone can also enjoy a go on any of the group's instruments.
The SBB is staging the open-air entertainment in the Tavistock Meadows park bandstand for anyone to pop along without booking. The first performance will be by the training band at 1pm, followed by the main band at 2pm.
Steve Gray, band chair, said: "We're offering a free event to give something back to the Tavistock community. We'd also like to recruit new members of any age and any experience to enjoy the show and perhaps have a go at playing any of our instruments.
"This is a showcase of our talent and hope to inspire some new, younger members. We loan instruments free of charge to members who need them."
