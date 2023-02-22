Parish council chairman Professor Bernard McNelis said: ‘When Russia invaded Ukraine, the Bratton Clovelly community were quick to respond, and we organised a Fundraising Curry Evening which attracted around 100 diners and raised over £4,000 for the Red Cross relief effort. Now we are responding to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We will hold a dinner in the hall on March 18. Food will include dishes based on recipes from the earthquake region, and the bar will be well stocked. Other entertainment will be dancing, raffle, auction and more.’For full details and tickets, please look at the Bratton Clovelly Hub on Facebook