Two brothers have been helping young children get mobile by building new training aids using 3D technology.
Former Tavistock College student Max Dixon, a maritime engineer, and his brother Joshua have been volunteering their time to 3D print toddler mobility trainers (TMTs) to help very young children with mobility issues.
The trainers are like mini-wheelchairs which give children the chance to move around by themselves and the brothers are part of a network of not-for-profit makers.
They are raising awareness of the scheme so more parents and carers get to know about the availability of the aids.
Joshua said: “The trainers enable young children with mobility challenges to gain independence, explore their surroundings and develop confidence.
“We are part of a worldwide non-profit network of volunteer makers who build these devices at no cost, with the makers themselves covering the costs.
“While the project has a growing international presence, awareness in the South West remains relatively limited.”
They have so far built two mobility trainers for little boys, and have a request for a third. The brothers have been fortunate to receive support and funding from local businesses and Horrabridge Walking Football Team, allowing them to fund the next three trainers they build.
Joshua, a Babcock engineer in Devonport and ex-Royal Navy engineer, said: “This is something we are incredibly passionate about and hope to continue for many years to come. However, without local coverage, many families in Plymouth and the surrounding areas may not even know this opportunity exists.
“We would love to reach and help more families who may benefit from a toddler mobility trainer. To do this we want to raise awareness of the amazing work being done by the global community of volunteer makers.”
Families, schools and clinics can apply to receive chairs and makers can meet their needs, while those with 3D printers can apply to become a maker, all at this website https://3d-mobility.org.
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