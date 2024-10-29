On weekends in November, the National Trust’s Buckland Abbey will be holding a series of weekend Mini Winter Markets selling wares from local businesses and artists.
Each weekend, 15 stalls will fill Buckland Abbey’s small barn and visitor welcome area. The vendors will change each weekend providing a wide variety of seasonal treats and gift ideas.
The Great Barn will remain closed throughout as the team gets ready for the annual Christmas display.
“It’s a slightly smaller affair this year as we set up the big Christmas display in the Great Barn,” said Visitor Operations & Experience Manager, Eleanor Hopkinson.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors to a series of cosy and festive weekends throughout November.”
In addition to the mini markets, local choirs and performers will be bringing some seasonal cheer each day and a winter treelore trail will be in place in the woodland at Buckland, giving visitors the opportunity to discover some of the mystical secrets our native trees hold.
Buckland Abbey will remain closed on weekdays throughout November as the team prepares for the Viking Yule Christmas display that opens on Saturday, November 30, and runs until Tuesday, December 31.
Mini markets will take place on 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 & 24 November from 10am – 4pm each day.
Buckland Abbey is a Grade I listed 700-year-old house in Buckland Monachorum, near Yelverton, noted for its connection with Sir Richard Grenville the Younger and Sir Francis Drake.