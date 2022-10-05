A service with plenty of Impact going from strength of strength
Many future and existing clients are surprised to find out about all the different cleaning services we offer from regular home and office or other business premises cleaning to one off deep cleaning services like event spaces, end of tenancy and after builders cleans.
We also offer several specialist cleaning services including carpets, oven, upholstery, rugs and hard floor cleaning. Our cleaning teams also service a variety of holiday homes, cleaning to the highest standards and preparing them for the next guests each week.
We offer a delivery and collection service to all of our clients, domestic and businesses, for our laundry services and process a variety of clients laundry from bedding and towels to clothing, duvets, curtains, rugs, mop heads and cleaning cloths, even dog beds. We also offer linen and work wear hire to our business customers.
We work with our clients to understand business needs and provide a service that works for you.
We are a family run business and with Amanda joining us this year we now have three generations working together to provide the best possible service to our clients.
We first started Impact back in 2016 and have grown from strength to strength with each passing year and the quality service we deliver is reflected in the increase in the volume of work we do. After outgrowing our old premises we moved into a larger building in 2020.
So far in 2022 we have laundered over 90,000 items of bedding, towels and clothing while our cleaning teams have made over 2,500 beds!
In a highly competitive market the quality of our service is reflected in our customer retention figures with many clients who have been using and continue to use our services since we started the business in 2016.
Our cleaning standards are reflected in some of the best customer reviews in the industry as well as independent assessments of the properties we clean.
We recently helped one of our clients achieve a 5 star gold award with Visit England by achieving a 100% cleaning score. We regularly see positive reviews on Trip Advisor and holiday booking websites for our clients mentioning the high cleaning standards and excellent linen quality.
While our decades of experience in healthcare and hospitality have enabled us to provide extremely high standards, we have also been able to use our experience to provide alternative solutions that work better for our customers including a refined linen hire service with better quality and stock control then our competitors as well as more suitable contract terms that reflect our unique tourism position here in the South West.
Impact Laundry and Cleaning Ltd is at Unit 5, Antex Park, Westbridge Industrial Estate, Pixon Lane, Tavistock, Devon PL10T
Telephone: 0800 689 4379
www.impactlaundryandcleaning.com
