the charity protecting Dartmoor is calling for the moor to be at the heart of political parties’ manifestos in the General Election which must be called by the end of the year.
Dartmoor Preservation Association CEO Tom Usher is calling for “more funding and more focus’ saying ‘we’re determined to get Dartmoor a better deal”.
The signatories on the letter are the Campaign for National Parks, The Broads Society, Friends of the Lake District, North York Moors Association, Friends of the Dales, The Exmoor Society, Friends of the South Downs, CPRE Peak District and South Yorkshire, Dartmoor Preservation Association and Friends of the New Forest.
The letter calls for a number of commitments from any new government formed later this year.
They include a long-term commitment to restoring government funding to pre 2010-levels, for every child to have the chance to be taken on a trip to a national park as part of their school life and for water companies to end river and lake pollution in national parks.
Farmers should get greater financial incentives to restore nature in national parks, legislation should regulate holiday lets and second homes and there should be stronger powers to restrict visitor numbers and implement visitor charging.
The letter also calls for more planning controls, including removing national parks from freeport zones and retaining permitted development right exemptions.
A spokesperson for the Dartmoor Preservation Association said: “At the Dartmoor Preservation Association, we believe our involvement in the campaign is essential for the future of our UK national parks.
“Dartmoor has its own set of challenges and characteristics that need specific, tailored solutions, but some issues cut across all of them; funding, equality of public access and the role of national parks in the climate emergency.
“In supporting this important national campaign we aim to ensure that policies and commitments address the unique needs of Dartmoor, taking into account its diverse ecosystems and cultural heritage.
“We believe very strongly in the power of collaboration. By contributing to a collective effort that spans multiple National Park Societies, we can more strongly advocate for policies that safeguard the long-term wellbeing of Dartmoor and its fellow national parks.”
Members of the public are also urged to sign up at :
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/save-our-national-parks.