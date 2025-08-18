Dartmoor National Park are calling for vigilance after a surge of fires on Dartmoor caused by barbecues.
Due to the ongoing hot weather, the National Park Authority want to remind people that lighting fires on Dartmoor is illegal and to take all litter home, especially glass bottles.
According to figures from the National Fire Chiefs Council, wildfire incidents across England and Wales have already surpassed 500 incidents this year.
Ella Briens, deputy head ranger, said: "It's really important that everyone does their bit to look after Dartmoor and not to damage the place they have come to enjoy. When we say leave no trace, that's what we mean. Lighting fires is not permitted and we're asking people to leave their barbecues at home while the risk of fire is high.
"People should also ensure they're taking all rubbish home with them including glass which can easily cause a fire if left out in the sun. When a fire gets out of control it puts put lives, property and nature at risk and has a major impact on the capacity of emergency services and other key agencies."
The leave no trace principle advises people to: Adhere to the byelaws by not lighting fires, not to use barbecues (disposable or portable), take all litter home especially glass bottles and follow all advisory notices and warning signs.
Many wildfires are started deliberately or are due to careless, reckless, or irresponsible behaviour. If you see or suspect someone of acting suspiciously, recklessly, or irresponsibly in the countryside contact the police on 101 or pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Dartmoor National Park urge people to always report anyone acting irresponsibly or carelessly with fire in the countryside.
