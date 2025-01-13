A clothing brand are calling for young creatives to submit artwork inspired by Dartmoor for the chance to be created into a T-shirt design.
The sustainable clothing company, Roots, is asking for young people between the ages of six and 18 to send in artwork, photography, digital design and multimedia work for their new eco-friendly garment.
Dartmoor Preservation Association said: “We look forward to sharing more details on the art and design competition aspect soon. This is a really positive opportunity to work with the Dartmoor community and create unique wearable art with purpose.”
Alongside the new T-shirt product, Roots and Dartmoor Preservation Association will launch a community centered multimedia campaign exploring how young people connect with Dartmoor and build relationships with the landscape.
The collaboration between Roots and the Dartmoor Preservation Association will launch this spring with a focus on sharing the aims and impact of the award-winning programme called Girls Do Dartmoor run by Kats Koster-Shadbolt.
All the profits from the sales of the T-shirt will go back into funding the youth access programme, which has empowered 70 young women by equipping them with the knowledge and experience to feel confident in nature.
Dartmoor Preservation Association continued: “Roots feels like the perfect group to work with for this collaboration. The company is made up from a passionate group of 15-16 year old students on a mission to make a positive impact through sustainable fashion. What began as a business studies project blossomed into a real-world venture with purpose.
“Roots design and sell clothing with a conscience. Their goal is simple: create stylish, eco-friendly apparel while channeling profits into charitable causes and environmental initiatives.”
Roots and Dartmoor Preservation Association will reveal more details about the competition shortly.
Roots said: “As the moor's mists part to reveal new horizons, we invite you to be part of this journey. Your art could be the thread that weaves Dartmoor's spirit into clothing with all profits from the clothing line going to the amazing work that the DPA do.”