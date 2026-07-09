“Up to now I’ve been the sort of person who doesn’t want to cause a fuss by asking for help in going into a shop or any other business. If there isn’t a ramp, it’s sometimes difficult to get the attention of staff to ask if I can get in with my wheelchair somehow. It’s not easy to knock on the window and say you’d like to come in and have they got a ramp or can staff help me in some other way, if staff are busy, for instance.