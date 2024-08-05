Fewer cancer patients at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust had full confidence in every staff member caring for them, new figures show.
Macmillan Cancer Support said everyone diagnosed with cancer "should be receiving support that's right for their needs".
Figures from NHS England's cancer patient experience survey showed 78% of 434 patients who received cancer care at Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and responded to the survey question said they had confidence and trust in every member of the team looking after them.
This was down slightly from 81% the year before, and similar to the average score across England of 77%.
The figures also showed the average rating of the 1,185 people who received cancer care at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust and provided an overall score was nine out of 10.
Nationally, the overall experience of cancer patients rose marginally to 8.9 out of 10 last year.
Meanwhile, transgender cancer patients endured worse experiences than cisgender patients, providing an average score of 8.3 compared with 8.9.
Black patients also said they suffered from poorer experiences than white people, while gay and lesbian, and bisexual patients also scored their care lower.
Sarah Ruane, director of advocacy at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "It’s unacceptable that some people from ethnically diverse backgrounds, the LGBTQ+ community, or with an additional long-term health condition are significantly more likely to report poorer overall experiences of cancer care.
"But it doesn’t have to be this way. Everyone diagnosed with cancer across the UK should be receiving support that’s right for their needs."
Meanwhile, across the country 22% of people said they received the right support from the GP during their cancer care.
At the Royal Devon University Healthcare Trust, this fell to 17%.
Cancer Research UK said people are waiting too long for a diagnosis and to begin treatment, despite the NHS treating more patients than ever before.
Director of evidence and implementation, Naser Turabi, said: "A dedicated long-term cancer strategy is desperately needed to bring cancer waiting times down in England.
"We urge the Government to deliver investment and reform across NHS cancer services to ensure all patients receive the level of care they deserve."
An NHS spokesperson said: "Patient experience of care is incredibly important to the NHS and this survey is vital in highlighting where we can improve services.
"It’s encouraging to see that, on average, patients rated their overall experience of care 8.89 out of ten compared to 8.88 last year – and that more than three quarters of those surveyed said they received the right amount of support from hospital staff.
"But we recognise that more work is needed to tackle the current challenges faced by cancer services and ensure all patients receive high-quality and timely care."