Car show raises £500 for fair

Over 200 vehicles were shown off at the second Airfield Garage car show.

A Winkleigh garage raised hundreds of pounds for the Winkleigh Fair at a recent car show which saw hundreds of visitors come to show their vehicles.

Over 200 vehicles were shown at the fair, which was open to both vintage and modern vehicle owners, raising £500 for last week’s Winkleigh Fair.

Nicky Brewer from Airfield Garage said: ‘Quite often when you go to a classic car show, it’s just classic cars there but we wanted to make this show open to everyone.

‘The first time we did it was before covid. We started it because we wanted to give something back. Everyone said what a brilliant day it was.’

Winkleigh’s school held a cake, sweet and treat sale at the event and gin and prosecco were also available along with barbecue food, a live band and raffle

But, in true vintage style, one group of brought along an old gramophone, while another attended the show in an old North Tawton Gregory truck.

Event organisers also arranged an open top round robin bus service to and from the village in a vintage bus which proved a be a particularly popular attraction.

‘The bus definitely made it but the collection of vehicles was the main attraction,’ added Ms Brewer.

Other attractions included two self-made cars, one of which was made out of old Pringle tubes and prizes were available for the shiniest, the most loved and the rustiest.

Winkleigh Fair is a very old week-long event, the first recorded event nearly 800 years ago, to celebrate village life in Devon.