Hatherleigh’s famous carnival parade lit up a wintery night with the smiles of the many children who took part in an uplifting cavalcade of glorious creativity.
Teeny princes and princesses were presided over by carnival queen Holly Wale, while all around their regal dignity a sense of fun broke out on numerous fictional themed floats. Proud mums, dads and friends cheered as their youngsters enacted myths and legends with Postman Pat, dragons, 101 Dalmatians, the Wizard of Oz, Super Mario and Friends, Devon Maids, Shaun the Sheep, Matilda the Musical, Peter Pan, the Grinch and City Barbie meeting Country Barbie among the entertaining tableaux passing the crowds.
The weekend of celebration drew people from far and wide, with many intrigued by the long-held carnival weekend’s tradition of staging the flaming tar barrels spectacle, not seen anywhere else in the county on carnival night.
The community spirit extended to more than just those taking part in the parade with a competition to reward those who imaginatively decocrated their businesses and homes.
A spokesman for the carnival committee said: “What a successful and fun weekend had by all. We would like to thank everyone who came to watch, carried a torch, pulled the barrels, entered a tableaux, decorated their house or shop and most importantly all of the marshals.”
Some of the results for the top decorated buildings: Decorated House winners: 1st, Anya Hill; 2nd, Hatherleigh Primary School; 3rd, Emily Lewis; The Methodist Chapel, highly commended. Shop Windows: 1st, North Park Vets; 2nd, One Market Street Cafe; 3rd, Sapphire Picture Framing; Visitors and Information Centre, highly commended; The Post Office, highly commended.
The full results will be published in next week’s paper.
Pictures by Donna Lewis.