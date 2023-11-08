Teeny princes and princesses were presided over by carnival queen Holly Wale, while all around their regal dignity a sense of fun broke out on numerous fictional themed floats. Proud mums, dads and friends cheered as their youngsters enacted myths and legends with Postman Pat, dragons, 101 Dalmatians, the Wizard of Oz, Super Mario and Friends, Devon Maids, Shaun the Sheep, Matilda the Musical, Peter Pan, the Grinch and City Barbie meeting Country Barbie among the entertaining tableaux passing the crowds.