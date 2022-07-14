Cash for community projects across West Devon

Projects that support Devon communities have the opportunity to apply for funding through a new scheme.

Grants ranging from £500 to £3,000 are available through the Growing Communities Fund.

The new fund has been established by Devon County Council to assist projects which directly benefit communities, either by helping to build self-reliance and resilience, tackle hardship such as food and fuel inequality, improve mental health and wellbeing, address loneliness and isolation, or respond to the climate emergency.

Schemes that are eligible for funding can be new initiatives responding to an identified need, as well as those that link to established work but use innovation to improve efficiency and provision or to reach a wider audience.

Applications for grant funding can be made by:

Not for profit, voluntary or community groups, registered charities or social enterprises that are providing services or activities for the benefit of people and communities in Devon (at least 75% of beneficiaries need to be in the administrative area of Devon County Council);

Parish or town councils, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the local community and is not replacing statutory provision;

Schools, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the wider community over and above statutory provision;

National charities, where there is a local branch that is managed locally and has its own bank account;

Churches or church groups, where the project or activity has a clear benefit to the wider community and is not promoting a specific religion or worship;

Community Interest Companies (CIC’s) limited by guarantee (with conditions).