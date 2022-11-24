Are you a social housing tenant? Are you rattling around in a big house that is expensive to heat? Have you thought about downsizing to reduce your energy bills? Would a cash incentive between £1,000 and £5,000 help you make that decision?
If you are a social housing tenant who wants to move to a smaller home, South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council may be able to offer financial support to help you do so.
As families grow and change, social housing tenants can often find themselves in a larger property that no longer suits them. This could now be proving extremely costly for them as the cost of heating that home is getting more expensive.
The Tenant Incentive Scheme has been deigned to free up some of the social housing homes in our area for younger families in need.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for the cost of living said: ‘By giving up a larger property because you do not need all of the space can really help other families in your area.
‘When we think about the cost of living crisis, at the council we are approaching it from many different angles and we will leave no stone unturned in the search for ways to help our residents in this difficult time.’
Cllr Nicky Hopwood, South Hams lead member for the cost of living said: ‘This is a fantastic scheme because it creates movement in the social rented housing market, freeing up properties and enabling more people to a appropriately sized homes that suites their needs.
‘This scheme could be even more effective this winter, with living costs going up, downsizing could significantly reduce your monthly outgoings.’
This scheme is voluntary. No tenants will be forced to downsize.
How much could I receive?
The total amount of money local people could receive depends on how many bedrooms are released by the move. To encourage people to downsize in areas where we have a huge demand for properties, the council has introduced an extra ‘High Demand Area’ payment of £2,500. This has been introduced due to the current shortage of larger family homes.
Downsizers will receive:
A fixed payment of £1,000
An additional ‘High Demand Area’ payment of £2,500
£500 per bedroom released.
The maximum payment that can be made is £5,000.
Who is eligible for the scheme?
The Tenants Incentive Scheme is available to applicants who met the following criteria:
Are an existing housing association tenant on an assured tenancy, and
Living in the council area and
Whose Housing Association landlord confirms that the nomination rights for the property being vacated will be given to the council
Are in a family sized house — two bedrooms or larger
Want to move to a property that is at least one bedroom less
Are registered on Devon Home Choice
Where the move will not result in overcrowding
How do I apply?
You can also call our offices on the number below and ask to speak to the housing advice team: 01803 861234