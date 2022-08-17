CCTV helped Okehampton police catch book swap vandals
Okehampton Town Council announced last week that police have dealt with those responsible for the destruction of the book swap in Simmons Park in May this year.
The town’s CCTV cameras, which was installed last year, have proven their worth yet again as police were able to use the footage to identify the culprits who have agreed to help re-install the book swap in the old phone box in the park.
The culprits were also responsible for the upending of one of the park’s picnic benches which happened at the same time.
Town councillor Christine Marsh said: ‘I’m just pleased about it and they are going to replace the book swap. I’m pleased that our CCTV is working.’
The town council is now asking people to help the project by donating any of their spare books, which they can hand in to the town hall.
This announcement follows previous news that CCTV footage had helped the police identify those who had damaged plants at Fairplace and, in a separate incident, a bin in Simmons Park.
The culprits also agreed to contribute towards the cost of repairing the damage.
Since the covid lockdowns, Okehampton residents have reported an increase in anti-social behaviour, including damage to the park’s play equipment and assaults on park workers, which led to park keepers wearing bodycams.
In an attempt to reduce these vandalism incidents, Okehampton Town Council agreed to invest in new CCTV cameras.
There are now six cameras placed across the town, including in Simmons Park.
The council is now planning to install more cameras in the town as it starts the second phase of the roll-out.
