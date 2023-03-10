Andrew Spicer, managing director at David Wilson Homes Exeter, said: “It’s been a real pleasure to welcome Mr Stride and Cllr Mott to Hampton Mill to open the new show home and witness first hand the progress that we are making. Every day on our sites across the West Devon area, our experienced, skilled team are hard at work answering the demand for high-quality and energy efficient homes. We are delighted to be supporting the local economy and growing the community. With new houses follows new jobs and we are proud to recruit from and around the communities in which we are building.”