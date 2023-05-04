NEDCare’s employee immediately raised the alarm with family members, the cheque was cancelled and the cheque book hidden. The family member was extremely grateful for the carer’s intervention, saying ‘many thanks to you all [for] going above and beyond to help Mum and myself out’. NEDCare was set up out of a base at Moretonhampstead Hospital to provide care for people in their own homes in the north-east Dartmoor area, a rural area where regular visits provide a vital lifeline. As part of the service, they cooperate with the NHS community nursing team to remedy health and safety issues at home, thus preventing more serious illness or injury.